Cordasco Financial Network Sells 2,149 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cordasco Financial Network lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.9% of Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,342,000 after purchasing an additional 125,161,066 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,081,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,103,000 after purchasing an additional 240,367 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,454 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,956,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,806,000 after purchasing an additional 83,618 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,890,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $392.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $150.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

