Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) has been assigned a €58.00 ($67.44) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €56.67 ($65.89).

CCAP opened at €40.50 ($47.09) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $833.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47. Corestate Capital has a 52 week low of €25.45 ($29.59) and a 52 week high of €39.60 ($46.05). The business’s 50 day moving average is €35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.24.

Corestate Capital Company Profile

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

