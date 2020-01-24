Couchain (COU) Market Capitalization Tops $7,415.00

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. Couchain has a market capitalization of $7,415.00 and $8,689.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Couchain has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One Couchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Couchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.46 or 0.05529965 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026833 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00127768 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00034096 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002418 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Couchain Profile

Couchain (CRYPTO:COU) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. The official website for Couchain is couchain.io.

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Couchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Couchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.