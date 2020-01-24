Counos Coin (CCA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $96,813.00

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Counos Coin has a market cap of $69.93 million and approximately $96,813.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Counos Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.71 or 0.00055544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counos Coin Profile

Counos Coin is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,059 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,323 coins. The official message board for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/blog. The official website for Counos Coin is counos.io.

Counos Coin Coin Trading

Counos Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counos Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counos Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

