County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.76. 3,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,326. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $181.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In other news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $271,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,405,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICBK. Stephens downgraded County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised County Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $23.00 price objective on County Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

