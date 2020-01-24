COVA (COVA) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. COVA has a market capitalization of $437,686.00 and $830,721.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Huobi. During the last week, COVA has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get COVA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $279.21 or 0.03301600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00204177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029777 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00125659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken.

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.