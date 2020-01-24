Covenant Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Covenant Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $31,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,347,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,789.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $2,143,147.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,445 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,504 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $137.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,704. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.48. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $82.80 and a 52-week high of $143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

