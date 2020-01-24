Covenant Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 139.6% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Waste Management by 146.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162,829 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Waste Management by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.42.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $120.97. The company had a trading volume of 347,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $93.85 and a one year high of $121.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.77 and its 200 day moving average is $115.19.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

