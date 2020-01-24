Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Cowen

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CVTI. ValuEngine raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

CVTI traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. 361,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,496. Covenant Transportation Group has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $233.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Covenant Transportation Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James F. Brower, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Covenant Transportation Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVTI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,053 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 444.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 201,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 790.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 57,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

