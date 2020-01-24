Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Releases Earnings Results

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $233.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.20 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 2.55%.

NASDAQ CVTI traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71. Covenant Transportation Group has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

Get Covenant Transportation Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVTI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

In other Covenant Transportation Group news, COO James F. Brower, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Covenant Transportation Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at $912,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.