Cowen Increases STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target to $35.00

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price target increased by analysts at Cowen from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.37.

Shares of STM stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.43.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 362.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,299,919 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $81,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153,795 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,538,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 629.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,807,959 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $58,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,041 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,556,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,749,798 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,515 shares during the period. 3.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

