Cowen Reiterates Buy Rating for Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Alkermes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $255.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.65 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 69,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $1,382,638.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,575,176.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 816,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,920,443.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,839 over the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,978,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,068,000 after acquiring an additional 96,457 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,097,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,333,000 after acquiring an additional 995,186 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,275,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,020,000 after acquiring an additional 697,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,588,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,828,000 after acquiring an additional 239,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,224,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,231,000 after acquiring an additional 196,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

