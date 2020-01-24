Cred (LBA) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.43 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Cred has a total market cap of $12.43 million and $445,211.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cred has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cred token can currently be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, UEX, Bibox and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cred alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.13 or 0.03075312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00200345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029856 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00123434 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Huobi, Bilaxy, OKEx, Gate.io, DDEX, UEX, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.