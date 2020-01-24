CREDIT 1-Day Volume Tops $28,507.00 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, CREDIT has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $186,659.00 and $28,507.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00055544 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000064 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

