Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €14.80 Price Target

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a €14.80 ($17.21) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €14.90 ($17.33) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.45 ($17.97).

UniCredit has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

