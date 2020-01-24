Credit Suisse Group Boosts Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $115.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RJF. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.86.

NYSE:RJF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.16. 27,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,336. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.53. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $72.94 and a 1 year high of $97.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $541,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey E. Trocin sold 17,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $1,529,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,333. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $747,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

