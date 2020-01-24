Credit Suisse Group Raises E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Price Target to $62.00

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $45.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,002. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79. E*TRADE Financial has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETFC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1,689.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,499,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,415,639 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

