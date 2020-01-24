Credit Suisse Group Raises Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $135.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LEA. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

Get Lear alerts:

NYSE LEA traded down $2.11 on Friday, reaching $134.39. The stock had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Lear has a 12-month low of $105.10 and a 12-month high of $160.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.32.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.40. Lear had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lear will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 16.2% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 531,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,665,000 after purchasing an additional 74,015 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lear by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 9.7% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.