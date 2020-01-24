Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €149.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €149.00 ($173.26) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($155.81) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a €147.00 ($170.93) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €142.54 ($165.74).

AIR stock traded up €3.32 ($3.86) on Friday, hitting €139.12 ($161.77). 950,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($116.24). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €131.52 and a 200-day moving average of €127.22.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

