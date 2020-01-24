Creditbit Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18.00 (CRB)

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. Creditbit has a total market capitalization of $11,426.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Creditbit has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditbit token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qbic (QBIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CRB is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. Creditbit’s official message board is forum.creditbit.org. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditbit is www.creditbit.org.

Creditbit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

