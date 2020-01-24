Cree (CREE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cree (NASDAQ: CREE):

1/17/2020 – Cree was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/14/2020 – Cree was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

1/10/2020 – Cree is now covered by analysts at Charter Equity. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Cree was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/31/2019 – Cree was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/21/2019 – Cree was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/21/2019 – Cree was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/19/2019 – Cree was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cree is benefiting from the buyout of Infineon Technologies’ RF Power Division that expanded Wolfspeed portfolio with robust power and RF GaN-on-SiC power solutions. The company’s cost cutting measures and recovery in utilization rates remain tailwinds. Further, it’s cross licensing agreements are anticipated to bolster adoption and drive the top line. Moreover, solid demand for IoT is expected to drive the company's performance in the industrial market. However, downside in LED Products revenues offset growth in Wolfspeed vertical. The effect of export restrictions on Huawei due to the U.S.-China trade dispute remains a headwind. Further, weaker-than-expected demand for the company’s LED products is an overhang. Notably, shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

11/30/2019 – Cree was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $53.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average is $50.18. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.57.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The LED producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cree had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Cree’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,538.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Cree by 169.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 556 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cree in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cree in the third quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cree in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Cree by 2,777.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 777 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

