Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRNX) in the last few weeks:

1/22/2020 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

1/14/2020 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

1/10/2020 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/9/2020 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

12/23/2019 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $22.81 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $552.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 17.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 947,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 143,161 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

