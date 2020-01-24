Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.05.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRSP. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32. Crispr Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -122.98 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.46.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $3.35. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $211.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,353,260.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,118 shares of company stock worth $3,620,760. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 116.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 553.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 26.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the period. 49.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

