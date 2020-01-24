Critical Analysis: Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) & Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Audioeye has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bandwidth has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Audioeye and Bandwidth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audioeye $5.66 million 8.47 -$5.02 million ($0.70) -7.71 Bandwidth $204.11 million 8.35 $17.92 million $0.31 233.94

Bandwidth has higher revenue and earnings than Audioeye. Audioeye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bandwidth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Audioeye and Bandwidth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Audioeye 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bandwidth 0 0 5 0 3.00

Audioeye presently has a consensus price target of $10.38, suggesting a potential upside of 92.13%. Bandwidth has a consensus price target of $74.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.96%. Given Audioeye’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Audioeye is more favorable than Bandwidth.

Profitability

This table compares Audioeye and Bandwidth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audioeye -86.70% -191.90% -89.17% Bandwidth 1.42% -4.52% -3.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Audioeye shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Bandwidth shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Audioeye shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Bandwidth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bandwidth beats Audioeye on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Audioeye

AudioEye, Inc. provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices. It provides AudioEye Ally Platform, which consists of Digital Accessibility Platform and Ally Managed Service that are offered as an Internet cloud software as a service to Website owners, publishers, developers, and operators. The company's Digital Accessibility Platform, a self-service solution for clients who want to own the accessibility process from beginning to end and puts the power of accessibility issue tracking, auditing, and remediation in the hands of developers to enhance the usability and accessibility of their Web infrastructure. Its Ally Managed Service allows AudioEye accessibility engineers and AT usability testers to do heavy lifting; and AudioEye Ally Toolbar that provides easy-to-use and cloud-based assistive tools, which allow its clients to enhance the customer experience for those looking to customize the way in which they engage with the Web browser. The company also markets and sells managed services comprising product support, accessibility training from accessibility engineers and subject matter experts, manual assistive technology usability testing, video transcription and captioning, PDF accessibility solutions, audio description authoring, accessibility help desk, and others. It serves directly, as well as through strategic business and development referral partners to corporate enterprises; educational institutions; federal, state, and local governments and agencies; and not-for-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device. The company also provides SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

