Critical Contrast: Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) vs. American Energy Group (NASDAQ:AEGG)

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) and American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon Minerals and American Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals 22.83% 7.16% 6.36% American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Falcon Minerals and American Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals $97.20 million 5.42 $90.13 million $0.20 30.65 American Energy Group N/A N/A -$1.26 million N/A N/A

Falcon Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than American Energy Group.

Risk & Volatility

Falcon Minerals has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Energy Group has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Falcon Minerals and American Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals 0 2 7 0 2.78 American Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Falcon Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $9.21, suggesting a potential upside of 50.43%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than American Energy Group.

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats American Energy Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About American Energy Group

The American Energy Group, Ltd. operates as an energy resource royalty company. The company holds 18% interest in the Yasin (2768-7) Block in Pakistan; and interests in two oil and gas leases in Galveston County, Texas. It also holds a 2.5% working interest in the Sanjawi Block No. 3068-2, Zone II that covers an area of 2,258 square kilometer located in Baluchistan Province; and Zamzama North Block No. 2667-8, Zone III that covers an area of 1,229 square kilometer located in Sindh Province. The company was formerly known as Belize-American Corp. Internationale and changed its name to The American Energy Group, Ltd. in November 1994. The American Energy Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

