Critical Survey: First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) & Harleysville Financial (NYSE:HARL)

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) and Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Horizon National and Harleysville Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Horizon National 0 3 5 0 2.63 Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Horizon National currently has a consensus target price of $18.64, suggesting a potential upside of 12.65%. Given First Horizon National’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Horizon National is more favorable than Harleysville Financial.

Dividends

First Horizon National pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. First Horizon National pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Horizon National has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.8% of First Horizon National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of First Horizon National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Horizon National and Harleysville Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Horizon National $2.28 billion 2.26 $440.91 million $1.66 9.97 Harleysville Financial $33.70 million 2.80 $8.15 million N/A N/A

First Horizon National has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial.

Volatility & Risk

First Horizon National has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Horizon National and Harleysville Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Horizon National 19.35% 10.94% 1.25% Harleysville Financial 23.49% N/A N/A

Summary

First Horizon National beats Harleysville Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It is also involved in the underwriting of bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; loan sales; derivative sales; and provision of advisory services. In addition, the company offers brokerage services; correspondent banking services; transaction processing services comprising nationwide check clearing and remittance processing; trust, fiduciary, and agency services; credit card products; equipment finance; and investment and financial advisory services. Further, it engages in mutual fund and retail insurance sales, as well as provides mortgage banking services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 300 branches under the First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank brands. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides auto, mortgage, home equity, savings account, business term, commercial real estate, and small business loans, as well as lines and letters of credit. In addition, the company offers online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, debit card, telephone banking, direct deposit, reorder check, safe deposit box, and other services. Further, it provides investment services, such as financial consultation, cash and wealth management, education planning, investment strategy, insurance, retirement and estate planning, financial and goal planning, and asset allocation services; and investment products comprising fixed and variable annuities, mutual funds, life insurances, stocks and bonds, tax-advantaged investments, long-term care insurances, disability insurances, retirement plans/individual retirement accounts, wrap accounts, and unit investment trusts. As of October 17, 2018, the company operated six full-service offices located in Montgomery County; and one full-service office situated in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Harleysville Savings Financial Corporation and changed its name to Harleysville Financial Corporation in May 2017. Harleysville Financial Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

