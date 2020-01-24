CROAT (CROAT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $186.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. CROAT has a market capitalization of $76,131.00 and approximately $186.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CROAT has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 74,844,217 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

