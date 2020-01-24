Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target Increased to GBX 5,550 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 5,275 ($69.39) to GBX 5,550 ($73.01) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s current price.

CRDA has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,550 ($73.01) to GBX 5,450 ($71.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Croda International to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,823.08 ($63.44).

Croda International stock traded up GBX 125 ($1.64) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 5,210 ($68.53). 243,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,652. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,024.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,842.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.47. Croda International has a 1 year low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other news, insider Tom Brophy sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($63.27), for a total value of £32,804.20 ($43,152.07). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9 shares of company stock valued at $43,947.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

