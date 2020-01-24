Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.05.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Crowdstrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $10,704,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,704,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 2,422,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $120,398,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,422,500 shares in the company, valued at $120,398,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,984,694 shares of company stock worth $414,104,137 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the third quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the third quarter worth $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth $103,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $61.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.02. Crowdstrike has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crowdstrike will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

