Crown (CRW) Price Up 5.3% This Week

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $5,130.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0511 or 0.00000615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,321.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.68 or 0.03710361 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00719919 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016674 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000449 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000213 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 23,946,317 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official website is crown.tech. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, C-CEX, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

