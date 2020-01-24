Cryptaur (CPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.56 Million

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $278.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,068,727,157 tokens. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

