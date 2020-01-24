CrypticCoin (CRYP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,931.00

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, CrypticCoin has traded up 26.2% against the dollar. One CrypticCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. CrypticCoin has a total market capitalization of $419,092.00 and approximately $5,931.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CrypticCoin alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00579645 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00117443 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00120751 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000375 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin Profile

CrypticCoin (CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CrypticCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrypticCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.