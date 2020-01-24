Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading Up 21.5% This Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $609,051.00 and $1,352.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00085643 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,526,605 coins and its circulating supply is 2,362,548 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.