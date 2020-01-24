CryptoFranc (XCHF) Reaches Market Cap of $10.48 Million

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $10.48 million and $2,265.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFranc token can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00012258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, CoinExchange, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.08 or 0.05497679 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026812 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00127832 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019819 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033891 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002359 BTC.

CryptoFranc is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 10,041,000 tokens. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch.

CryptoFranc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, IDEX, Ethfinex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

