Cryptoindex.com 100 Price Reaches $0.62 (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00007411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market cap of $38.61 million and $86,005.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptoindex.com 100 alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00037139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.41 or 0.05552026 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026680 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00127881 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020168 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033804 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002485 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CRYPTO:CIX100) is a token. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.