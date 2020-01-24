CryptoVerificationCoin Price Tops $7.24 on Major Exchanges (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and $11.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.24 or 0.00085015 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CryptoVerificationCoin

CryptoVerificationCoin (CRYPTO:CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin's total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com.

Buying and Selling CryptoVerificationCoin

CryptoVerificationCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoVerificationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

