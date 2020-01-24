CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

CSGS opened at $51.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.99. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average is $52.58.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $235.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.33 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 8.20%. CSG Systems International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 6.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 12.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 529,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,359,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

