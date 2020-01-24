Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Stock Position Increased by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 14,125 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.53% of Cubic worth $10,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CUB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Cubic by 22.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Cubic in the second quarter worth $95,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cubic by 29.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 585,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,772,000 after acquiring an additional 134,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cubic by 85.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 47,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Cubic in the second quarter worth $732,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUB stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. Cubic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.08). Cubic had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $471.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CUB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cubic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans purchased 1,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,833.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,223.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David F. Melcher purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.88 per share, with a total value of $59,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,897. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $246,789. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

