CVCoin Hits Market Cap of $370,213.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One CVCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, OpenLedger DEX, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. CVCoin has a total market cap of $370,213.00 and $15,899.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.42 or 0.03089980 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00200531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029479 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00123432 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network. CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

