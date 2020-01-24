CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 486 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 0.9% of CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 328.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 261.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 341,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,866,000 after buying an additional 67,988 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.79.

Shares of NEE traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.62. 192,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,140. The company has a market cap of $127.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.74 and a fifty-two week high of $262.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.64 and its 200 day moving average is $228.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

