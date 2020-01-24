CWM Advisors LLC Buys 681 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 553,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,722,000 after acquiring an additional 134,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $3,970,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,776 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total transaction of $536,064.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,379,006.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,097 shares of company stock worth $17,249,116. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $165.27. The stock had a trading volume of 29,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,362. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.24 and a 1-year high of $165.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.50.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

