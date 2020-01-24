CWM Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,192 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 11.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 35.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $1,387,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $741,149.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total transaction of $632,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,681 shares of company stock worth $31,427,895 in the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $375.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $7.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $564.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,196,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,467,410. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.22. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $594.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.46, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

