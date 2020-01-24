CWM Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CWM Advisors LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.0% of CWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.24. The stock had a trading volume of 405,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $123.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

