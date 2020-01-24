CWM Advisors LLC Increases Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH comprises approximately 0.7% of CWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,191,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.86. The stock had a trading volume of 49,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,530. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.24. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $109.58 and a 52-week high of $150.21.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

