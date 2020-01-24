CWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,720 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Bank of America cut shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

Shares of XLNX traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,077,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,568. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

