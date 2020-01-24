CWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. L3Harris accounts for 0.6% of CWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 500.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $222.98. 1,153,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,516. The company has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $139.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.76.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

