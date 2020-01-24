CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 7,264 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 0.9% of CWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,676,000. Night Owl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,297,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,325,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.02.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $120.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,592. The stock has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $80.58 and a 1 year high of $122.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.12.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

