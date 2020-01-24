CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 737 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,168 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,606.7% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PXD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.73.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.99. The stock had a trading volume of 85,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,883. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $114.79 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,029.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

