CWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,770 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 0.7% of CWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 508.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,993,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173,660 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 95.9% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,021,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,645 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 135.5% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,200,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,447 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 43,294.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,780,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,372 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,696,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,534 shares of company stock worth $2,448,417 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.76. 28,425,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,588,812. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.97.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

