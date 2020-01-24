CWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,958 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,152 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 130.4% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 71,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 40,531 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $5,090,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $2,866,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.62.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,988,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,894. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.60. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average is $53.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

